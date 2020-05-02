Twin Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $73.54. 6,013,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

