Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.38. 1,458,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

