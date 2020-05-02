Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Teleflex by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 816.7% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $449,802 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $6.03 on Friday, reaching $329.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Stephens cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

