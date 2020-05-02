Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Domtar worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Domtar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UFS cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Domtar stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 444,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

