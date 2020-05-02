Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,167,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:HE traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 616,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 755,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.