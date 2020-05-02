Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.37. 36,543,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,751,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.45. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

