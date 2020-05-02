Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,636 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $2,361,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,035 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,943,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,546. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

