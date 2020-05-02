Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,120 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,070 shares of company stock valued at $13,294,739 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $11.66 on Friday, reaching $207.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,010. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $315.66. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.