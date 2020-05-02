Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,608. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.