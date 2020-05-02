Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,931 shares of company stock worth $1,522,638. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,541. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

