Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.44. 8,247,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

