Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.19 on Friday, hitting $84.75. 4,225,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,149,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $128.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.