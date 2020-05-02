Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

AGN traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $189.74. 5,787,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.53. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

