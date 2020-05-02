Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 2,208,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

