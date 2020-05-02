Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 28,211,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,542,200. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered their price objective on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $100,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

