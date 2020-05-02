Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 28,211,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,542,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.78. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reduced their target price on Twitter from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.21.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 264,184 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,190. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

