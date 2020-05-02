Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 335,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSN traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

