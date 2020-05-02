Ultra Price Hits $0.0491 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Ultra has a market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $115,024.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultra has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,996.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.55 or 0.02896166 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000441 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00632213 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,434,253 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.