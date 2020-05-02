UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after buying an additional 600,041 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $4.64 on Friday, reaching $174.57. The stock had a trading volume of 38,870,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,860,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

