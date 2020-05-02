UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.07. 59,874,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,549,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.