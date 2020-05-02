Unify Market Capitalization Reaches $101,369.30 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Unify has a market capitalization of $101,369.30 and $3,226.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00545269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

