United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bancorp had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of UBCP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363. The company has a market cap of $60.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

UBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered United Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

