United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 826.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in United Continental by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in United Continental by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Continental by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in United Continental by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered their price target on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on United Continental from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.96 on Friday, hitting $26.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,346,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,745,816. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

