United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $915,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 365,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

