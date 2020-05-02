United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

USM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,149. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.