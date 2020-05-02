Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) Shares Up 1,500%

Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) shot up 1,500% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 637 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Universal Detection Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNDT)

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems.

