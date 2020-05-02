Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Shares of Urbana Corp (TSE:URB) shot up 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.29, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

Get Urbana alerts:

Urbana (TSE:URB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.45 million for the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.