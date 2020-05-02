US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.
Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,630. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.
In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About US Xpress Enterprises
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
