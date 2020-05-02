US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $432.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.49 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 171,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,630. US Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.90 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.73.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

