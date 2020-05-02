USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 122 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,201,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,281,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

