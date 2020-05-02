USDQ (USDQ) Trading Down 79.7% This Week

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 79.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00010027 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00060111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00395226 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006133 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012419 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001144 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,746 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

