ValuEngine Upgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra cut Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.62.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 8,218,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

