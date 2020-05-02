Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 725 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,504,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,749,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

