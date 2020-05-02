Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,936. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $119.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

