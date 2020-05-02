Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,870,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

