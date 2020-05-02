Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,770 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. 1,165,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

