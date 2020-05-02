Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQI stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 583,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.