Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,409. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.64 and its 200 day moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

