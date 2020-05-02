Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.77. 1,056,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,391. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,972 shares of company stock worth $4,006,584 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

