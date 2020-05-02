VeriBlock Market Cap Achieves $2.05 Million (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $3,538.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.02359833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00196001 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00063472 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00042745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000181 BTC.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock’s total supply is 884,174,837 coins and its circulating supply is 606,185,477 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock . The official website for VeriBlock is www.veriblock.org

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

