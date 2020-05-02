Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,603 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $254.90. 1,925,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,732. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.74 and its 200 day moving average is $224.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $311,589.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,367 shares of company stock worth $13,816,432 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.