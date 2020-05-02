ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Down 9.1%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.26, approximately 15,773,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,912,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

