ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading Down 9.1%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.26, approximately 15,773,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,912,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.
VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, Director Nicole Seligman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
