Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $4.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRAY. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

Shares of Viewray stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28. Viewray has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Viewray will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 77.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 32.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,200,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 1,020.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 107,498 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Viewray in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

