Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%.

Virtus Investment Partners stock traded up $11.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.00. 84,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,637. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $141.79. The stock has a market cap of $627.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. TheStreet raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

