Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 10th Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.8% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 44,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,106,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.56.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

