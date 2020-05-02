Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.56.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,106,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,857,760. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

