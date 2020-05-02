Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.86% and a negative net margin of 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 261,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,416. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

