Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Million

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $8.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $14.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $59.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $63.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $114.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on VYGR. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 202,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after purchasing an additional 172,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 457,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

VYGR traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 261,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

