Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

VMC stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.68. The company had a trading volume of 983,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,151. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

