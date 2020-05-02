VULCANO Hits Market Cap of $86,248.09 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 30.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $86,248.09 and approximately $195.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002029 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

Buying and Selling VULCANO

VULCANO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

