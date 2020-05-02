Warburg Research Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €105.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.50 ($118.02).

ETR:CON traded down €3.20 ($3.72) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €77.20 ($89.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,432,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1 year high of €157.26 ($182.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

